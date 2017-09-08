Russian Search Engines to Block Gambling Listings

Russia’s telecom watchdog has reached preliminary agreement with the country’s search engines on measures to block local residents’ access to banned gambling sites.

This week, the Roskomnadzor agency convened a meeting with the country’s leading search engines, including Yandex, Sputnik and Mail.ru, to ensure that Russian citizens are denied access to the thousands of websites that the watchdog consigns to its ever-expanding blacklist each week.

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two federal laws: one requiring Russian internet service providers to block all mirror sites of blacklisted domains, and the other putting strict new curbs on Russians’ use of tools to circumvent these restrictions, including anonymizers and virtual private networks (VPN). The laws are set to take effect on October 1 and November 1, respectively.

At this week’s meeting, Roskomnadzor officials spelled out how it expects search engines to scrub online references to banned sites and the circumvention tools. The agency will establish an automated service that alerts search engines to blacklist updates, after which the companies will have 72 hours in which to purge the offender from their search results.

More at Calvin Ayre

Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:

  • UK License for Mansion Group Gaming operator Mansion Group has been granted a Remote Gambling Software licence by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). The licence will enable Mansion to continue to operate its various online casino services in the UK market. Mansion’s UK portfolio currently features […]
  • Tribal recognition & casino talk The Ridgefield Press - Three state recognized tribes that are seeking federal recognition could push to open more casinos across Connecticut, which has local officials worried about traffic and land claims in the area. The Golden Hill Paugussetts in Colchester and Trumbull, the […]
  • Russia pushes ahead with Crimea gambling plans iGaming Business - Russian president Vladimir Putin has submitted a draft bill to parliament to designate the seceded Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea as a legal gambling zone. As reported by iGaming Business last month, Russian officials were reported to be considering a proposal to […]