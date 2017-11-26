Sheldon Adelson Fractures Three Ribs

Las Vegas Sands Corp said in a statement issued on Monday evening that the group’s 84-year-old chairman Sheldon Adelson (pictured in a file photo) had been forced to miss the Venetian Macao’s 10th anniversary celebration that night following a fall.

Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications, said in a statement sent to GGRAsia: “Las Vegas Sands chairman Sheldon G. Adelson fractured three ribs during a ferry ride from Macau to Hong Kong.”

It added: “Mr Adelson has been receiving treatment for the injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

“He was not able to participate in the events celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Venetian Macao, but he is grateful for the support of everyone in attendance, especially those representing the government. He looks forward to returning to Macau in early 2018,” added the statement.

Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, president and chief operating officer of the group’s local unit, Sands China Ltd, had earlier told guests at an anniversary ceremony underneath the San Marco bell tower outside the Venetian Macao: “I’m saddened here to report that our chairman… who has actually arrived [in] Macau, suffered an injury last Saturday and suffered some fractures… in three of his ribs.”

