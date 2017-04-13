After Six Years, Absolute Poker Players to be Paid

The US Department of Justice announced on Monday that class action settlement company Garden City Group (GCG) will monitor the process for the compensation of Absolute Poker players who were not able to withdraw their funds from the online poker room after it was faced with a civil action for money laundering, illegal gambling provision, and other allegations back in 2011.

Here it is important to note that GCG had previously been charged with overseeing the repayment process of affected Full Tilt Poker players. Up to now, the amount of $118 million has been returned to their rightful owners. However, there are more players to be returned their funds from Full Tilt Poker and it is yet unknown when this will happen.

It was on April 15, 2011 when the international poker community was struck by the announcement that PokerStars, Full Tilt Poker, and Absolute Poker were indicted for allegedly providing US players with real-money online poker offering in the years after the implementation of the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act. As mentioned above, bank fraud and money laundering were also among the offenses the masterminds behind the three poker brands were charged with.

More at Casino Daily News