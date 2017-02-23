Smash Smash Festival Slot Machine from Konami

We take a look at a fun new linked slot game from Konami with their Smash Smash Festival slot machine.
Konami says that Smash Smash Festival is a fiesta flare bursting with colorful celebration! It comes with the Smash Time bonus, where players redeem all prizes in the central pot.
The jackpot amounts for the Smash Smash Festival Slot are fixed, and odds of achieving the mystery trigger increase with higher extra bet levels.
