Space Invaders Skill-Based Slot Machine from Scientific Games

We take a first look at the Space Invaders Slot Machine from Scientific Games! This is the product that won gold for “Best Slot Product” in the skill-based slot game category at the 2016 Gaming & Technology Awards!
The Space Invaders Skill-Based Slot combines all the classic 80’s arcade fun with the thrill of a real slot machine! Game play is just like a regular slot game, while players spin the reels to win prizes and accumulate awards for the bonus round.
Once at the bonus round, slot players can choose between a the luck-based or skill-based options! When a player picks the skill-based bonus, the Space Invaders Slot transforms into the classic arcade game!
Scientific Games says that the Space Invaders Skill-Based Slot Machine reflects their “…unwavering commitment to develop industry-altering ‘firsts’ for our customers, helping to drive casino revenue and create exciting and engaging new experiences for players.
