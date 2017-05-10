Spin-Splosion! Slot Tournaments from IGT

IGT shows off their new slot tournament product: Spin-Splosion! Part of their TournXtreme automated tournament solution, which includes Spinferno, the new Spin-Splosion provides tournaments in video slots!
IGT states that Spin-Splosion is “… video reel tournament solution for the CrystalDual cabinet.” Casinos can now offer slot tourneys that provide players “…a fun, upbeat carnival-themed tournament experience with real-time leaderboards and ongoing activity that inspires engagement. ”
Slot players may also be interested to know that Spin-Splosion offers blast symbols that award pachinko balls to the Blast Launcher feature. This slot bank also features a charismatic cartoon host to provide encouragement throughout tournaments, and a custom leader board to build player anticipation and increase competition!
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
House of Cards Slot Machine from IGT The House of Cards Slot Machine from IGT is a new title, released in two versions: House of Cards Power and Money Slots, and House of Cards Welcome to Washington Slots. Each game has unique features, but they share progressive jackpots between them. Watch our video review for the House […]
Top Dollar Slot Machine from IGT Our friends at IGT have improved upon a classic! Their Top Dollar Slot Machine has been a player favorite for a while, but IGT has put some new spins on the slot game!
IGT says that the Top Dollar Slot is one of their "heritage themes", but there was a chance to make the game even […]
Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond True 3D Slot Machine We catch up with the good people from IGT to preview their newest Wheel of Fortune slot machine: The Double Diamond True 3D slot!
IGT says that Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond "...offers unique game merchandising, with custom trim kit, LED lit wheel surround, game controlled side […]