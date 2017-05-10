Spin-Splosion! Slot Tournaments from IGT

IGT shows off their new slot tournament product: Spin-Splosion! Part of their TournXtreme automated tournament solution, which includes Spinferno, the new Spin-Splosion provides tournaments in video slots!

IGT states that Spin-Splosion is “… video reel tournament solution for the CrystalDual cabinet.” Casinos can now offer slot tourneys that provide players “…a fun, upbeat carnival-themed tournament experience with real-time leaderboards and ongoing activity that inspires engagement. ”

Slot players may also be interested to know that Spin-Splosion offers blast symbols that award pachinko balls to the Blast Launcher feature. This slot bank also features a charismatic cartoon host to provide encouragement throughout tournaments, and a custom leader board to build player anticipation and increase competition!