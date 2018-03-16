Sports betting industry in the US set to blossom

Sports betting was legal in only five states in the US at the start of the year but that is about to change as soon as March the 15th 2018. Two states namely New York and West Virginia recently passed bills to make sports betting legal effective as soon as the federal ban on sports betting outside of Nevada is lifted meaning an opportunity has risen for start-ups to acquire software for bookies and start their online sportsbooks while the general populace of the two states now join sports bettors in other parts of America in getting the best sportsbook bonuses and promotional offers.

West Virginia

The House and Senate in West Virginia recently passed a bill that is expected to make sports betting legal in the state. As is often required for each bill, the West Virginia Sports Lottery Wagering Act does not require the Governor (Jim Justice)’s signature for it to become a law. This is according to a statement released by Gov. Justice himself. All that is required for the bill to become law is removal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA) which pre-empts state law and prohibits sports betting outside of Nevada. The US Supreme Court is already deliberating on the issue and a statement is expected soon.

Once the Supreme Court reaches its decision, West Virginia will become the sixth state to pass a sports betting law.

New York

The state of New York is moving in the same direction as West Virginia but the sports betting bill is still being deliberated by state lawmakers. However, there is a growing wave of optimism in the state that the lawmakers will all agree to the sports betting bill which will make sports betting legal in New York. Lawmakers are still deliberating on whether the state should allow online wagers or restrict to on-site sports betting at the four non-tribal casinos in the state.

Like West Virginia, New York also waits upon the decision to be taken by the US Supreme Court in repealing the PAPSA law which prohibits sports betting outside of Nevada. Senator John Bonanic who tabled the bill before the Senate said he is optimistic that the bill will pass. He said that there is a general consensus in the Senate to the amount of revenue that can be generated from sports betting.

West Virginia and New York are joined by Connecticut, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as they await the US Supreme Court decision on PAPSA.