Sports Book List McGregor at 100/1 versus Mayweather

BetVictor has announced it will offer new customers odds of 100/1 for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor to emerge victorious in his much-anticipated fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

To qualify, new customers must deposit £5 (€5.50/$6.43) or more, opt in to the promotion via the ‘Offers’ tab and then place a pre-fight bet of a maximum £1 at the normal price for McGregor to win.

The offer is valid until 23:00 BST on August 26, the day of the fight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Winning wagers placed at the normal price bet will be paid in cash and players’ balances will be credited with free bets on the enhanced price.

