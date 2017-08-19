Sports Book List McGregor at 100/1 versus Mayweather

BetVictor has announced it will offer new customers odds of 100/1 for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor to emerge victorious in his much-anticipated fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.
To qualify, new customers must deposit £5 (€5.50/$6.43) or more, opt in to the promotion via the ‘Offers’ tab and then place a pre-fight bet of a maximum £1 at the normal price for McGregor to win.
The offer is valid until 23:00 BST on August 26, the day of the fight in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Winning wagers placed at the normal price bet will be paid in cash and players’ balances will be credited with free bets on the enhanced price.
FanDuel’s World Fantasy Baseball Championship Hosted by Bo Jackson Bo Jackson will host FanDuel’s World Fantasy Baseball Championship at the Cosmopolitan on Aug. 21 and 22. The former baseball and football star also will host FanDuel’s first ever Home Run Derby on Aug. 21 at Big League Dreams, where he’ll take batting practice and give advice to the 90 […]
French operator PMU scores FFF partnership extension iGaming Business - French online betting and gaming operator PMU has agreed a four-year extension to its partnership with the French Football Federation (FFF).
The new agreement will extend a partnership that began in 2010, around the same time that PMU first launched its online […]
William Hill NFL mobile promo
iGaming Business - Bookmaker William Hill has announced a new promotional offer for fans using the William Hill Mobile Sports app to place wagers on the forthcoming National Football League (NFL) American football season.
The '1st and $10,000' promotion will offer more than […]