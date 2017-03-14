St. Patty’s Day Gamblin’ News!

We’re going green this week, as our gambling news features Sheldon Adelson and his “crony capitalist” RAWA agenda. Plus, online poker news about PokerStars new game and PartyPoker’s new ‘ambassador’! This week’s special offer is from Intertops sports book, and comes just in time for March Madness!
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
RAWA Could Criminalizes Nevada Sports Bets A bill in Congress that would ban Internet gambling would inadvertently criminalize Nevada’s booming mobile sports wagering business, which has been credited with turning the Silver State’s sports books into a $3.9 billion-a-year industry.
The measure, backed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. […]
Adelson Shuts Out Online Poker News Reports from Venetian Poker Room Online Poker News - Sheldon Adelson’s stance against online poker is no secret by now, and his strong and very rich opinion has some people nervous. Adelson, CEO of Las Vegas Sands, makes it very clear just how far he’s willing to go to “protect” the US from online gambling. He’s […]
The Return of RAWA Two Republican senators running for president reintroduced a bill Wednesday that would effectively ban Internet poker and other forms of online gambling—legislation that has long been championed by casino magnate and GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.
Both Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio […]