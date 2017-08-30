Star Rise Slot Machine from IGT

IGT says that the Star Rise slot is delivered on their CrystalCurve cabinet along with other great slot machines such as Dreams of Egypt, Wild Fury and Dream Pool.
The Star Rise Slot Machine features a three-level progressive which awards players via the Star Energizer and Star Expansion features. If a star symbol fills all the available positions during the Star Expansion and touches a jackpot meter, the corresponding the players wins that jackpot!
Star Rise also features the Transformation feature and a free games bonus! You can read more about the Star Rise Slot Machine when you visit the IGT website.
