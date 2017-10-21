SuperiorShare announces the launch of 24VIP Casino and addition of new affiliate manager

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA (PRESS RELEASE) Superior Gaming Group announces the addition of a new casino brand to the company’s portfolio of managed properties. 24VIPcasino.com joins SuperiorCasino.com, which has been live since 2006. To help facilitate expected growth, the company has also announced the addition of Connie Burstin to the team – who will be focusing on further developing and growing the affiliate program.

About 24VIP Casino 24VIP Casino is a Rival Gaming based casino software offering a full suite of slot games, bonus rounds slots, and all the exciting casino tables. These games are recognized as being at the cutting edge of Igaming innovation – especially with the mobile suite of games. In addition to Rival game options, 24VIP Casino offers a full suite of 3D quality games developed by Betsoft. Additionally, for players who prefer to play with a live dealer, the casino offers a Live Gaming Lobby powered by Vivo Live Gaming. Like SuperiorCasino.com, 24VIPCasino.com offers players from all markets the ability to play in their local currency such as US Dollars, Australian Dollars, Euros, GBP and South African Rand. 24VIPCasino was designed to provide an exciting, fulfilling and safe environment, and meet the evolving needs of this online gambling generation.

About Connie Burstin Connie Burstin has successfully managed gambling industry affiliate programs since 1999. In her role, she will be working with the management team to position SuperiorShare.com as the best affiliate partner for online casino entertainment. “As our brand evolves, SuperiorShare will continue to meet the one-to-one service standards and tailor customized programs that affiliate partners need for their marketing campaigns, and for the ongoing development of mutual business growth. Market share continues to grow for our casinos in Australia, United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany and other markets.” To become a SuperiorShare partner and promote Superior Casino and 24VIP Casino, visit Superiorshare.com or contact Connie at connie@superiorshare.net

Contact Information Media Contact scott@superiorshare.net