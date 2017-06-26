Supreme Court in Limbo Over New Jersey Sports Betting

Monday was expected to be the day the U.S. Supreme Court would announce whether it will hear New Jersey’s years-long effort to legalize sports betting at casinos and racetracks.
But a decision never came, either for or against the state. Now, experts say, the nation’s highest court could make an announcement Tuesday — though even that is uncertain.
“This is the Groundhog Day of sports betting,” joked Daniel Wallach, a gaming and sports law attorney with Becker & Poliakoff in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Set to take a summer recess, the Supreme Court discussed the case in a “cleanup conference” on Monday. And the matter could be included Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., when the court announces a new round of cases it will take up during its upcoming term in October.
