Tabcorp Guilty of Running Illegal Gambling Advertisements

Australian betting operator Tabcorp has found itself in hot water over a 2015 promotion that offer rewards to new accounts. Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court found the gambling operator guilty of three counts of illegally luring punters to open accounts, skynews.com.au reported on Friday. The promotion in question was published in a newspaper and online in August 2015 and offered bonus bets as well as other rewards as inducements, according to the news outlet.

Government outlaws bookmakers to publish ads tempting residents in New South Wales with enticements to gamble or open betting accounts.Tabcorp, which has denied the offences, will face sentencing in February.

This is the second run-in Tabcorp has with authorities over its promotions. In November, Australia’s Advertising Standards Bureau (ASB) ruled that a Tabcorp TV spot that aired in October had contravened Section 2.8 of the AANA Wagering Advertising and Marketing Communications Code that prohibits gambling marketing pitches from portraying, condoning or encouraging “excessive participation in wagering activities.”

