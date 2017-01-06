Tarzan Online Slot from Microgaming

Tarzan takes center stage, hosting the stunning game, with Jane, Archimedes and a number of his jungle friends featured on the reels. Thealso contains a bunch of thrilling features and distinctive sounds, including Tarzan’s famous yell.

Microgaming says that “…Tarzan takes the player deep into the tropical jungle, where the lush canopy provides a visual treat in this breathtaking 40-line slot. A beautifully rendered backdrop of shimmering waterfalls and blue skies brings the spirit of Tarzan to a new medium.”

Naturally, Tarzan hosts his own online slot. And, as Microgaming states, Tarzan also “…celebrates player victories with his trademark athletics and virtuoso vine swing. He marks big wins by performing somersaults, while any five-of-a-kind unleashes Tarzan’s unmistakable jungle yell as he beats his chest ferociously!”

You can play the Tarzan Online Slot for free:

