Tennis Pro Becomes Poker Ambassador

Formerly the world’s No. 1 professional tennis player and six-time major singles winner, Boris Becker is the latest stellar name to sign with partypoker as a brand ambassador.

The online poker site has been busy recruiting ambassadors and sponsored professionals of late as it looks to expand its reach into countries around the world. This year alone, partypoker has signed Patrick Leonard, Roberto Romanello, Sam Trickett, Natalia Breviglieri, Jackie Glazier, Beata Jambrik and Joao Simao as ambassadors or sponsored pros, joining the legendary Mike Sexton, Tony Dunst and four-time world champion boxer Carl Froch on partypoker’s books.

Becker, who was previously wearing a PokerStars patch, has legendary status within the tennis community, but he also has some impressive live tournament results to boast about. In 2009, Becker finished 40th in the $25,500 WPT Five Star World Poker Classic for $40,855. More recently he made a deep run in the inaugural Devilfish Cup where he fell in 13th place for £15,000.

