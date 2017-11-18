Texas Attorney General Says PASPA Unconstitutional

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has described the US federal sports betting ban as unconstitutional, in a statement published by the American Sports Betting Coalition (ASBC).
The comments were made in relation to the state of New Jersey’s Supreme Court betting case, in which the state is attempting to partially repeal laws under the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).
The full quote by Paxton, published by the ASBC on Twitter, read: “PASPA is unconstitutional and tramples on state sovereignty. By ending PASPA, states can rightfully decide whether they want regulated sports betting or not.”
As Texas AG, Paxton is an official who is renowned for siding with President Trump, but on this occasion, he has chosen to oppose the position of the Trump administration, who last month issued Solicitor General Noel Francisco to file a Supreme Court brief against New Jersey’s repeal motion.
