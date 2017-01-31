The Fight for Online Poker in Australia

Online poker supporters created the “Australian Online Poker Alliance (AOPA)” in order to exhort authorities to legalise the sector. The group is gathering the opponents against the latest amendment that prohibits online poker activities in the country. AOPA proposes a complete framework to regulate the sector and bring benefits to the Australian government as well.

Australian Online Poker Alliance offers a platform to discuss the issue and promote their petition to the government. The website also informs residents on how to contact their local elected members of the Parliament to express their disagreement with the amendment approved in November 2016.

