Three States Predicted to Legalize Online Gambling in 2017

The queue of states looking to legalize online gambling is growing larger by the day. By all accounts, 2017 is going to be the year the number of states with legalized online gaming will increase.

According to industry analysts Chris Grove and Adam Krejcik of Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, at least one, and perhaps as many as three states will legalize online gaming in 2017. No state has authorized iGaming since 2013.

The prediction was part of Eilers & Krejcik Gaming’s U.S. iGaming Industry Update – 2017. When it comes to continued online gaming legalization in the United States, everything starts and ends in Pennsylvania.

“The only state-level story that matters for the regulated US online gambling industry in 2017 is Pennsylvania,” Grove and Krejcik wrote. The belief is that Pennsylvania, and its sizable population of 12 million, will be the nudge other states need to jump on the online gambling bandwagon.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has already introduced a bill that would legalize online gambling, and legislation is expected in the Senate any day, which will consist of input from both Democrats and Republicans.

Two other states that will get a lot of attention this year are New York and California. However, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming asserts that only one of these states is a legitimate contender.

