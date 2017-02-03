Tomb Raider Online Slot from Microgaming

Become Lara Croft as you spin your way through this 5 reel, 15 line video slot. The Tomb Raider symbol is wild and the Lara symbol is a scatter. 3 or more Lara symbols scattered anywhere in the 5 reels starts the free spins bonus game where you are awarded 10 free spins.
When 3 or more Idol symbols appear in a line you qualify for the Tomb bonus game. In this bonus game, 12 Idols are displayed and you pick the Idols you think will have the best value.
Whatever number of Idols were displayed when the bonus game was activated is the number of Idols you may choose during the bonus game.
