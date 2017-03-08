Top Dollar Slot Machine from IGT

Our friends at IGT have improved upon a classic! Their Top Dollar Slot Machine has been a player favorite for a while, but IGT has put some new spins on the slot game!

IGT says that the Top Dollar Slot is one of their “heritage themes”, but there was a chance to make the game even more exciting and rewarding! Watch our full video review of their Top Dollar Slot Machine for details on the improvements, and to see some game

Top Dollar has a loyal slot player following, and the new slot machine has an integrated 3×17-inch touchscreen LCD in the top box, which provides player messaging and bonus prompts.

IGT also states that the Top Dollar Slot Machine comes with a “color-sequencing LED light ring in the top box” which choreographs game prompts and message displays!

Play Online Slots for Fun!

