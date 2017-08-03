Toro Treasure Slot Machine from Ainsworth Gaming

You can grab 50 Free Spins on your favorite online slot games!

We’re taking a look at Ainsworth new Sweet Zone Xtreme game: The Toro Treasure Slot Machine with triple the lines during bonuses!

Toro Treasure takes the proven power of Sweet Zone gameplay to the next level! It comes from Ainsworth’s brand-new Las Vegas game development studio!

Read more about Ainsworth Sweet Zone Xtreme when you visit their website.