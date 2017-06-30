UK Gambling Commission Considers Investigation of Ladbrokes

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) is said to be considering launching an investigation into Ladbrokes’ data protection measures after information about people suffering from gambling addiction was found in a bin bag outside one of the bookmaker’s betting shops in Scotland.

According to The Guardian, the information was discovered by a passer-by near to a Ladbrokes branch in Glasgow.

The data included the names, photos and addresses of people who have opted in to the ‘Moses’ self-exclusion scheme to suspend themselves from gambling, but did not include other critical information such as bank account numbers and betting history.

Tim Miller, executive director at the UKGC, said the national regulatory body will look into why sensitive data such as this was not disposed of in a way that would ensure customers’ personal details were protected.

“Customers trust that their personal data will be collected carefully and then protected properly,” Miller said.

“We expect gambling operators to adhere to all data protection laws or regulations, which are enforced by the Information Commissioner’s Office.

