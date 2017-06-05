UK Gambling Commission Looking at eSports

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and the Esports Integrity Coalition (ESIC) have signed an information sharing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in an effort to improve integrity within the professional esports market.

Under the agreement, esports will be considered alongside mainstream sports such as football and cricket, and the ESIC will work with the UKGC Sports Betting Integrity Unit (SBIU) to clamp down on betting integrity-related corruption.

The ESIC already has a similar partnership in place with the state of Nevada in the US, covering all esports tournaments in the gambling haven of Las Vegas.

As such, the ESIC will use intelligence available from both the UKGC and Nevada to help identify potential irregularities within esports gambling.

ESIC commissioner Ian Smith said: “This MOU is a significant step for ESIC and the esports community.

“The Gambling Commission has significant resources and powers that will be invaluable in helping to combat any emergence of organised crime or serious fraud within our rapidly growing sector.”

More at iGaming Business

Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:

  • Meet the New UK Gambling Commission CEO The UK Gambling Commission has chosen Susan Harrison to replace Jenny Williams as CEO. Williams will step down from her role in September. According to news sources, the search for a new CEO took longer than expected. Harrison serves as a senior partner with Ofgem, the electricity and […]
  • eSports Betting Now Legal in Nevada Nevada, home of Las Vegas, has been a gambling hub since the desert was transformed many years ago. Las Vegas is also slowly becoming a hotspot for esports competitions as Sin City welcomes the industry. The issue, however, was gambling with esports which has fallen under scrutiny for […]
  • Esports Debuts at Caesars in Atlantic City Players trash-talking, commentators breaking down each play and fans cheering. It’s not an Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field, but rather the Gears of War Pro Circuit Atlantic City Open at Caesars. The event, which concluded Sunday, is the first major esports event in […]