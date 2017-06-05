UK Gambling Commission Looking at eSports

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and the Esports Integrity Coalition (ESIC) have signed an information sharing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in an effort to improve integrity within the professional esports market.

Under the agreement, esports will be considered alongside mainstream sports such as football and cricket, and the ESIC will work with the UKGC Sports Betting Integrity Unit (SBIU) to clamp down on betting integrity-related corruption.

The ESIC already has a similar partnership in place with the state of Nevada in the US, covering all esports tournaments in the gambling haven of Las Vegas.

As such, the ESIC will use intelligence available from both the UKGC and Nevada to help identify potential irregularities within esports gambling.

ESIC commissioner Ian Smith said: “This MOU is a significant step for ESIC and the esports community.

“The Gambling Commission has significant resources and powers that will be invaluable in helping to combat any emergence of organised crime or serious fraud within our rapidly growing sector.”

