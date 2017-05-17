UK Gambling Commission to Review 888 License

888 has announced that its UK licence is currently under review by the country’s Gambling Commission (UKGC) national regulatory body.

In a statement, 888 said the review relates to the “manner in which a subsidiary of the company has carried on its licensed activities to ensure compliance with the UKGC operating licence held by the licensee”.

The online gaming operator also said the review will assess certain measures it employs to ensure social responsibility to its customers, including effective self-exclusion tools across different operating platforms.

The announcement follows the UKGC fining BGO Entertainment £300,000 (€354,200/$286,700) for misleading advertisements, and comes as the Commission continues its examination of operators operational licence conditions and codes of practice.

