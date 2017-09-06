UK Gambling Commission Wants More Done on Problem Gaming

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has said that the industry must do more to tackle issues related to problem gambling.

The national regulatory body recently undertook a review of gambling across Great Britain, focusing on rates of participation, at-risk gambling and problem gambling, and explored the associated characteristics and behaviours.

Tim Miller, executive director of the UKGC, said the report found that operators must take further action to ensure they are properly addressing problem gambling, adding that the “pace of change” has not been fast enough.

“Whilst overall problem gambling rates in Britain have remained statistically stable, our research suggests that in excess of two million people are at-risk or classed as problem gamblers, with very many more impacted by the wider consequences of gambling-related harm,” Miller said.

“We have a clear commitment to make gambling fairer and safer and these figures show that this is a significant challenge.

“Success will depend upon us, the industry, government and others, all working together with a shared purpose to protect consumers.

More at iGaming Business

Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:

  • Meet the New UK Gambling Commission CEO The UK Gambling Commission has chosen Susan Harrison to replace Jenny Williams as CEO. Williams will step down from her role in September. According to news sources, the search for a new CEO took longer than expected. Harrison serves as a senior partner with Ofgem, the electricity and […]
  • Tribal Gaming not allowed to intervene in New York case Biz Journals - The latest ruling in the ongoing battle of the legality of a casino in downtown Buffalo was made but resolution of the eight-year-old case doesn’t seem any closer. A motion made by the National Indian Gaming Commission to intervene and be a party to the lawsuit by […]
  • 888 Fined Nearly £8 Million by UK Gambling Commission 888 has been issued a penalty of £7.8m (€8.5m/$10.1m) by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) as a result of “failings” in its handling of vulnerable customers. In a statement published today (Thursday) on the UKGC website, the national regulatory body said the fine represents a record […]