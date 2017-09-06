UK Gambling Commission Wants More Done on Problem Gaming

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has said that the industry must do more to tackle issues related to problem gambling.

The national regulatory body recently undertook a review of gambling across Great Britain, focusing on rates of participation, at-risk gambling and problem gambling, and explored the associated characteristics and behaviours.

Tim Miller, executive director of the UKGC, said the report found that operators must take further action to ensure they are properly addressing problem gambling, adding that the “pace of change” has not been fast enough.

“Whilst overall problem gambling rates in Britain have remained statistically stable, our research suggests that in excess of two million people are at-risk or classed as problem gamblers, with very many more impacted by the wider consequences of gambling-related harm,” Miller said.

“We have a clear commitment to make gambling fairer and safer and these figures show that this is a significant challenge.

“Success will depend upon us, the industry, government and others, all working together with a shared purpose to protect consumers.

