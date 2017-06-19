UK’s Lottery Will be Probed

The UK National Lottery will be evaluated by its provider, Camelot, due to low sales.
As the UK National Lottery has faced an 8.8 percent drop, its provider, Camelot, has announced it will review the strategy and current structure of the popular game. According to the iGaming Business, the major concern of the gaming company is its new competitors such as Lottoland as they are exempt of paying further contributions to charities.
The news outlet stated that the UK National Lottery sales have fallen from £7.59 billion from 2015 to £6.92 billion during the period of 2016 to 2017.
