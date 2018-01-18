US Senate Close to Overturning FCC Net Neutrality Vote

Senate Democrats have put together 50 votes for a measure meant to block the Federal Communications Commission‘s December decision to end net neutrality rules put in place by the Obama administration.

Democrats are just one GOP vote shy of the 51-vote threshold for a Senate resolution of disapproval, which would strike down the FCC’s December rules change.

“With full caucus support,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “it’s clear that Democrats are committed to fighting to keep the internet from becoming the Wild West where ISPs are free to offer premium service to only the wealthiest customers while average consumers are left with far inferior options.”

The Democrats’ effort won the support of its first Republican backer, Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), last Tuesday.

“Senator Collins does not support the FCC’s recent decision to repeal net neutrality rules, and she will support Senator Markey’s legislation that would overturn the FCC’s vote,” spokeswoman Annie Clark said in a statement to The Hill.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), also celebrated the bill’s 50th co-sponsor in a statement Tuesday.

“There is a tsunami of Congressional and grassroots support to overturn the FCC’s partisan and misguided decision on net neutrality,” Markey said.

More at The Hill