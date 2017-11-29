US Senators Bring Back Online Gambling Ban

Advocates of a federal online gambling ban are framing the recent legalization of iGaming in Pennsylvania as a clear signal that the federal government needs to involve itself in gambling at the state level, in a letter sent to the Department of Justice.

The letter was co-signed by two of the usual suspects in the anti-online gambling movement, Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Lindsey Graham.

This is far from the first such letter, and as usual, it’s riddled with mischaracterizations, conjecture and outright falsehoods.

The pair open by saying the 2011 OLC opinion, “Reversed 50 years of interpreting the Wire Act to prohibit all gambling online.”

This is a pretty breathtaking sentence considering the DOJ first weighed in on the issue of online gambling in a 2002 opinion.

And there’s the tiny issue that the internet and “online” didn’t exist 50 years ago.

More at Online Poker Report