US Sports Betting Reform Keeps Picking Up Steam

As in years past, football fans who like a little bit of action can pick NFL games at Calder Casino: It’s a far cry from sports gambling, but it’s the best casino option we have.
That may change, according to the American Gaming Association and legal experts. They see a day when sports betting is legal at casinos everywhere and point to a case to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding New Jersey’s efforts to legalize sports wagering.
The case could bring about the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), that Congress passed in 1992, banning sports betting in most places.
“This is probably the most critical year in the debate surrounding sports betting,” says Daniel Wallach, a lawyer from the South Florida firm Becker & Poliakoff, who has become among the most popular speakers when it comes to sports gambling. “It’s when everything will come to a head.”
