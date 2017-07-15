US Sports Betting Reform May Not Mean Online Sports Betting

The New Jersey sports betting case heading to the US Supreme Court has let the imaginations of many run wild. Namely, the prospect of the state winning its appeal to allow sports betting also offers the possibility that a number of other states could quickly move to legalize sports wagering. (Some already are well on their way, including Mississippi and Connecticut.)

And while that may be the case, online and mobile sports betting is not likely to proliferate nearly as quickly as land-based wagering. Here’s where we’re at in the United States in terms of online betting: Not very far.

A trio of states — New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware — have legal online poker or gambling. That’s it. (Pennsylvania appears poised to join them.) A handful of states have legal online lotteries.

Nevada — the only state where you can place single-game sports bets — also has mobile sports betting. And that has proven to be a success, as sports betting handle has increased substantially since its advent.

But in a world where states can change their laws to allow sports betting, there is not likely to be a corresponding groundswell of support for online sports gambling. To think states will instantly legalize sports betting and also allow it to happen online ignores the lack of support for online gambling around the country thus far.

