An interest of Hollywood movie producer turned government commissioner in charge of Hungary’s film industry has been granted the operating licence for Hungary’s first even online casino by the National Tax and Customs Office (NAV). LVC Diamond Ltd. told state-owned newswire MTI on Tuesday that player registration will soon start on the website. MTI somehow forgot to mention the relationship between the company and Andrew G. Vajna, so we did it for them.

The licence is valid until 31 December 2024, according to data published on the website of the NAV. MTI also reports that gamblers may pay with their plastics, pre-paid cards, bank transfers or e-wallet, and will be able to sue 24/7 online customer services both in English and Hungarian.

Las Vegas Casino Group, an interest of Andy Vajna, government commissioner for the film industry, has been operating five casinos in Budapest since 2015. It was the first to receive concession from the National Economy Ministry in agreement with the National Development Ministry in 2014.

