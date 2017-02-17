You can get 50 free spins on your choice of great online slots!

Join the Viking Vanguard on their descent into the bowels of the earth to confront the dragon and attempt to return as heroes. Heroes burdened with unimaginable treasure!

Viking Vanguard Online Slot from Scientific Games is a 6-reel , 80-line video slot featuring Free Spins, scatter pays, and WILD reels.

Players are guaranteed a WILD reel on every spin in the Viking Vanguard Slot base game, and in the bonus they are guaranteed at least two WILD reels. You could even fill the screen with WILDs!

Play Free for One Hour and Keep Your Winnings!



