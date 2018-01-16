Who Wants to Be a Mobile Millionaire: Five Best Mobile Jackpot Slots

Let’s be honest; we’ve all had that “big win” thought. The kind that triggers wild fantasies of cruise ships, expensive champagne and eternal seclusion on a beautiful tropical island. And these fantasies usually start with the purchase of a lottery ticket or the spin of a slot machine. But in the case of the latter, it may not just be a pipe dream…

Swedish casino game developer NetEnt recently revealed that their mobile jackpot slots had paid out an astonishing €78 million in one year alone. With so much potential cash to be had, it’s no wonder these games are so insanely popular with beginners and veterans alike. Having said that… if you are a new player, you may find it hard to traverse the mountain of quality progressive jackpot games available. So here’s five of the best to start you off:

#1 Mega Moolah

That old saying “never judge a book by its cover” is perfect for Microgaming’s Mega Moolah slot. At first glance, it seems like a generic Savannah themed slot game. However, this progressive holds the record for biggest online slot win – paying out the ridiculous sum of £13.2 million on a 25p spin! The game was such a massive success, it received a beach and ancient Egyptian themed spinoff.

#2 Mega Fortune

Our previous entry may not have the looks to backup those sizeable payouts, but that’s not the case with Mega Fortune. Designed by NetEnt, this slot instantly grabs your attention with all sorts of diamonds and luxury items spinning across the reels. Keep an eye out for those bonus wheel symbols; match three and you will get the chance to spin for the life changing mega jackpot! For a more mediterranean flavour, you could also try the exotic sequel: Mega Fortune Dreams.

#3 Cleopatra MegaJackpots

Cleopatra, the high variance IGT slot, needs little introduction. And arguably, the game is perfect the way it is. That didn’t stop IGT from adding the slot to the insanely popular MegaJackpots network of games, which also includes Wolf Run and Siberian Storm. The payout potential of the game was amplified overnight, making it an even more enticing option for jackpot hunters and there have been plenty of jackpot winners. Line up five of the newly introduced Mega Jackpots symbol to take home some of the queen’s treasure.

#4 Hall of Gods

Myths and legends are a common theme in mobile slot games. And Norse mythology presents a huge well of material to draw from. With Hall of Gods slot, Swedish creators NetEnt virtually drained the well dry. Odin, Thor and Loki are ready to bless you with divine luck in this 20 payline slot; match three of the bonus symbols and smash the shields to win one of three jackpots!

#5 Jackpot Giant

The jackpot giant from the Playtech slot of the same name is always sporting a wide toothy grin. And we’re pretty sure it’s because he knows his slot is the best in the business. With a progressive total that constantly hangs about in the multi millions, this is one of the most lucrative games out there. To swipe that giant’s jackpot, you will need five wild symbols to appear on the reels.