Willy Wonka Dream Factory Slot Machine from Scientific Games

The newest slot machine to join the Willy Wonka family! It’s Willy Wonka Dream Factory!
Learn all about this slot and watch game play, including a ride on the chocolate river and big wins! The Willy Wonka Dream Factory Slot Machine takes players on an incredible journey through the world of Willy Wonka!
Our friends at Scientific Games tell us the Willy Wonka Dream Factory Slot comes on the Pro Wave 360 cabinet, which with the groundbreaking hardware innovation of pairing a 360-degree video screen above five Pro Wave cabinets.
