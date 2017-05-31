World of Wonka Slot Machine from Scientific Games

We take a look at Scientific Game’s latest edition to the Willy Wonka family! It’s the World of Wonka Slot Machine ! This slot game is not simply highly entertaining. It is an immersive player experience with charm, beauty and industry leading technology!

Scientific Games asks slot players to take a journey into Willy Wonka’s sugar-coated world in World of Wonka, showcased on the immersive Gamescape cabinet. World of Wonka is a 6-reel, 25-line game that comes with footage and music from the classic original movie! It also features a Single-level Wide-area Progressive!

The World of Wonka Slot Machine comes with four base game features, including the Oompa Loompa Bonus, Cloning Feature, Bonus Respin and the Wonka Winko Bonus that awards players a Bonus game determined by a Gobstopper dropping down a peg board. On the way, the bouncing Gobstopper may grant bonus enhancements, such as a Double Wonka Bar, a Life Saver for the Chocolate River Bonus, Free Spins, or a Wheel Bonus.

The Gobstopper awards either the Chocolate River Bonus where players pick for credits and choose the risk level for greater rewards, the Oompa Loompa Bonus where the screen expands up to 12 columns increasing the number of paylines, or the Free Spins Bonus! At the end of each Bonus, the Golden Ticket Bonus is awarded and Wonka Bars are unwrapped for credit prizes!