World’s Biggest Celebrity Gamblers

What do you do when you have all the money in the world? Well the rich and famous have found a variety of ways to ensure they are enjoying every penny. Whether that’s purchasing luxury cars, houses, vacationing away as often as possible, anything and everything they desire. And when they have a little too much left over to spend, they get creative and gamble to make more winnings. For many, throwing a few hundred grand at the casino table doesn’t even put a dent in the wallet. So like us all, celebrities like to have a little fun at trying their hand at lady luck.

Many celebrities prefer to play in the brick and mortar casinos – in front of an audience rather than live betting online and staying at home. Here are a few celebs you’re likely to spot sitting at the casino table.

Charlie Sheen

Most of us may be familiar with ‘Charlie’ from Two and a Half Men’s funny gambling scenes but in reality he really does enjoy gambling, particularity poker and betting on sports. In fact, his ex-wife Denise Richards previously confirmed that Sheen was spending over $200,000 each week at casinos, for many of us that is simply unimaginable. But when if you were earning $1.8 million per episode of Two and a Half Men, you would be enjoying your riches too.

Ben Affleck

They say practise makes perfect – but can you be too good at something? Well Affleck found himself banned from Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas playing almost too successfully at blackjack and winning close to a million in just two visits. He is known for spend hours playing cards at casinos but often under the influence of alcohol. However, he is the 2004 winner of California State Poker Championship so he is pretty confident when betting on himself.

Tiger Woods

You would certainly recognise this star from across the casino floor. He is known as one of the most and probably the best golf player. They say if you got it, flaunt it, and that’s exactly what Tiger Woods does. From betting $25,000 per hand when playing blackjack to requesting a table filled with beautiful girls around him as he plays.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Well some may say that if you’re a big time player in the sports industry, betting on sports makes the most sense? Have confidence in your expertise, well that’s certainly true for Mayweather. Known as one of the most famous professional boxers, he has a knack for betting on sports. He has seen winnings of $3 million and known to have made regular bets of up to $400,000 on sporting events. But he completely out did himself in 2014 when he placed a bet of $10.4 million on Denver Broncos winning the Super Bowl.

Tobey McGuire

Spider-Man likes to gamble? Actor Tobey Maguire loves a game of poker but has been known as a ‘’great player but a bad loser’’. His lust for the card game has even led to him being sued for his involvement in an illegal poker ring. However, Maguire knows how to play a good game with rumours of his total winning reaching $10 million so far playing poker.

50 Cent

Rapper, entrepreneur, actor and producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson has a knack for good odds. In fact, recently he has been the talking point of the bitcoin industry and considered a very lucky man. In 2014, 50 cent released a new album ‘Animal Ambition’ which he allowed people to buy using bitcoin. In total he pulled $400,000 in bitcoin sales at the time of release and has been held in an account that has been untouched for years. To now realise he is a bitcoin millionaire with his account now worth around $8 million (based on current fluctuating bitcoin valuation).