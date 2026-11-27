Prediction Markets are facing increased scrutiny from the American public, with a new survey from the American Gaming Association (AGA) finding that 82% of Americans believe the platforms should be regulated under the same rules as traditional gambling operations. The survey results indicate widespread support for treating sports wagering offered through Prediction Markets as gambling rather than financial trading. Support for that position crossed political party lines, with 84% of Democrats, 82% of Republicans and 80% of independent voters agreeing that the platforms should fall under gambling regulations.

The findings also revealed that 75% of Americans consider sports betting through Prediction Markets fundamentally the same as placing a wager with a traditional sportsbook. The results add to growing questions about how these platforms should be classified and which regulatory agencies should oversee their operations. AGA President and CEO Bill Miller criticized companies that promote sports-related contracts as investment opportunities, particularly when marketing to younger consumers. He argued that presenting sports betting as an investment that could help pay for rent or college tuition misrepresents the activity and undermines consumer protections established by state and tribal gaming regulators.

The survey also measured public support for specific safeguards. Approximately 74% of respondents believe Prediction Markets should require users to verify they are at least 21 years old. The same percentage supports requiring responsible gaming messages and helpline information in advertisements. Additionally, 71% believe the platforms should be licensed by state gaming regulators, while 70% support requiring operators to recognize state self-exclusion lists. These protections are already familiar features of regulated sports betting markets. Another notable finding involved public confusion about the industry’s regulatory status. Half of respondents incorrectly believe Prediction Markets are already licensed as state-regulated sportsbooks. This comes as operators have promoted their products as financial investments while maintaining that they can legally offer their services nationwide.

The survey also identified differences between how the general public and platform users perceive financial risk. While Americans generally recognize that sports-related contracts carry risks comparable to conventional sports wagering, users of these platforms viewed their investments as no riskier than a 30-year mortgage or stock market investment. Beyond Prediction Markets, the AGA survey found continued public acceptance of gambling as entertainment. Approximately 88% of Americans consider gambling an acceptable recreational activity, while 52% reported participating in some form of gambling during the previous year.

The research was conducted online through Qualtrics between September 2 and September 18, 2026. It included 2,268 registered voters aged 21 and older, with a reported margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. The results provide additional evidence of public support for stronger oversight as the debate over Prediction Markets continues. With substantial majorities favoring traditional gambling protections, the regulatory distinctions surrounding these platforms are likely to remain a significant issue for the American gaming industry.