Jewel Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino will permanently close on November 21, 2026, bringing an end to a decade of operations at one of the Las Vegas Strip’s prominent nightlife destinations. The closure was confirmed by ARIA in a brief announcement stating that the venue would shut down following business on Saturday, November 21. The resort also indicated that there are currently no immediate plans for the space previously occupied by the nightclub.

Since opening on May 19, 2016, Jewel Nightclub has served as a major nightlife attraction at ARIA, taking over the location formerly occupied by Haze Nightclub, which closed in November 2014. The two-level entertainment venue featured approximately 24,000 square feet of space, with an estimated capacity of 1,925 guests. Its design included five VIP suites overlooking the dance floor, elaborate LED lighting installations and more than 1,400 square feet of LED ribbons incorporated into a distinctive domed ceiling.

Jewel Nightclub opened with considerable attention, including a special appearance by actor and entertainer Jamie Foxx during its debut celebration. Over the years, the venue welcomed numerous internationally recognized performers, including Drake, The Chainsmokers, Lil Jon and Usher. The nightclub initially operated under Hakkasan Group before becoming part of Tao Group Hospitality following the companies’ merger in 2021. Tao Group Hospitality was subsequently acquired by Mohari Hospitality in 2023.

Although ARIA has not provided a specific explanation for the decision, the closure comes amid broader changes in the Las Vegas nightlife market. Jewel Nightclub had reportedly reduced its operating schedule to just two nights per week, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of the traditional nightclub business model. However, industry observers have suggested that the decision may have more to do with the potential profitability of alternative uses for the space than the financial performance of the existing venue. There has been no official confirmation regarding what ARIA intends to do with the location.

The departure of Jewel Nightclub also highlights the changing landscape of Las Vegas nightlife. While large-scale nightclubs remain an important part of the city’s entertainment industry, visitors now have an expanding selection of cocktail lounges, upscale bars, speakeasies and restaurants offering entertainment-oriented experiences. ARIA is continuing to expand its cocktail lounge offerings, with Alibi Cocktail Social scheduled to open on November 13, 2026. The new venue will join existing properties Easy’s Cocktail Lounge and Lift Bar.

For guests who enjoy the nightclub experience, several alternatives remain available within the MGM Resorts portfolio, including Marquee at The Cosmopolitan, Hakkasan at MGM Grand and On The Record at Park MGM. For now, Jewel Nightclub will continue operating through its announced closing date, November 21, giving Las Vegas nightlife fans one final opportunity to experience the venue before its decade-long run at ARIA comes to an end.