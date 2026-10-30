Halloween at Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas is preparing a series of Halloween celebrations on October 30-31, featuring nightclub performances, themed cocktails, a rooftop masquerade, and special dining experiences across the property. The resort’s Halloween program brings together entertainment and seasonal offerings at several venues, including Zouk Nightclub, Allē Lounge on 66, Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den and ¡VIVA! by Chef Ray Garcia. The events are designed to attract visitors looking for nightlife and themed experiences during one of Las Vegas’ busiest autumn weekends.

A major highlight at Resorts World Las Vegas is Hottieween, hosted by three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion at Zouk Nightclub on Friday, October 30. The event is known for elaborate costumes, surprise appearances and a party atmosphere centered on the artist’s fan community. The event is restricted to guests aged 21 and older, with costumes required. The nightclub’s Halloween programming continues Saturday, October 31, when British electronic music duo Chase & Status are scheduled to perform. The group’s appearance adds an international electronic music component to the resort’s Halloween weekend lineup.

Another featured event will take place at Allē Lounge on 66, where Masquerade on 66 will transform the venue into a Halloween-themed gathering space overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. Scheduled for Friday, October 30, the event will feature music from DJ Cameron Dettman, specialty cocktails and a costume contest. The cocktail menu includes The Red Masquerade, a vodka-based drink with tomato, lemon, Worcestershire sauce and spices, finished with a skull-shaped caprese garnish. The Phantom’s Obsession combines tequila, Licor 43, espresso and dark chocolate, with a marshmallow spiderweb decoration. The costume contest will recognize participants in three categories: most creative, scariest and funniest. Each winner will receive a $100 voucher for Allē Lounge. Participants must register by 9:30 p.m. and be present for the 10 p.m. announcement.

Resorts World Las Vegas is also incorporating Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday honoring deceased loved ones, into its seasonal offerings. Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den, a hidden cocktail lounge inside Famous Foods Street Eats, has introduced themed decorations featuring marigolds, sugar skulls and butterflies. Its limited-time cocktail menu includes Marigold Smoke, La Calavera and Until We Meet Again, with ingredients ranging from mezcal and cognac to apple, maple and spices. At ¡VIVA!, the seasonal menu will be available from October 31 through November 2. Featured dishes include Aguachile Negro with shrimp and scallops, Vampiro Tacos with wood-grilled carne asada, and adobo-braised lamb served with handmade tortillas. The restaurant will also offer an Avocado Margarita.

The resort’s steakhouse, Carversteak, will contribute a seasonal dessert, the Blackout Sundae, available October 30-31 for $18. The dessert combines chocolate ice cream, cherry compote and brownie. With concerts, themed drinks, dining specials and costume events, Resorts World Las Vegas is positioning its Halloween program as a multi-venue celebration for visitors seeking entertainment throughout the weekend. The schedule also extends into early November through selected Día de los Muertos offerings, giving guests additional seasonal options beyond Halloween night.