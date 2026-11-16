The Rio sports book has officially reopened following a major renovation, introducing upgraded viewing technology, expanded seating, additional wagering options and redesigned hospitality areas at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The renovated William Hill race and sportsbook covers approximately 3,400 square feet and is designed to accommodate more than 100 guests. The improvements are part of the property’s ongoing transformation as the resort continues investing in its entertainment and gaming offerings.

One of the most noticeable additions to the Rio sports book is its upgraded video technology. The venue features large, reconfigurable LED displays that can be adjusted to accommodate different sporting events, along with an improved sound system intended to enhance the viewing experience. The facility also includes 12 self-service wagering kiosks operated by William Hill, giving customers additional options for placing bets. Eight dedicated racing carrels feature individually controlled television screens, allowing horse racing enthusiasts to follow their preferred events.

Additional seating improvements include two VIP lounge areas equipped with sectional seating and dedicated televisions. The redesigned spaces provide guests with separate areas to watch sporting events while enjoying a more private setting. The renovation extends beyond the main sportsbook floor. New carpeting, seating and wall finishes have been installed throughout the venue, replacing older interior elements with updated furnishings and finishes.

An adjacent 1,400-square-foot bar has also undergone a complete renovation. The bar can accommodate more than 70 guests and features a new oval video screen positioned above the counter, additional bar-top gaming options and updated seating arrangements. Rio Hotel & Casino President Rod Turlan said the reopening represents another milestone in the property’s continuing development. He said the goal was to create a modern sports viewing environment combining updated technology, improved comfort and expanded hospitality services.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, also emphasized the importance of William Hill’s Nevada operations and the company’s relationship with the Rio. He said the renovated facility maintains the traditional sportsbook experience while introducing a more contemporary environment for sports and racing fans. The Rio sports book also provides access to the William Hill Nevada mobile betting application. Customers can register for the application at the property and use it to place wagers throughout Nevada. On-site services also allow customers to deposit and withdraw funds from their mobile betting accounts.

The reopening adds another upgraded sports viewing destination to the Las Vegas market, where casino operators continue competing for customers through expanded entertainment, dining and gaming experiences. By combining traditional in-person wagering with modern viewing technology and mobile betting services, the Rio sports book is positioned to serve both longtime sportsbook customers and visitors looking for a place to follow major sporting events during their Las Vegas stay.