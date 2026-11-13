Rush Las Vegas Residency at Sphere Confirmed

The Rush Las Vegas residency is officially coming to the Sphere, bringing one of rock music’s most influential bands to the Las Vegas Strip for a series of performances at the city’s high-profile entertainment venue. The five-show engagement, titled “Elevate From the Norm,” will take place May 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, 2027. The announcement was made November 5, ending months of speculation about the band’s plans to perform at the venue. Rumors of a Rush Las Vegas residency had circulated since July, when reports first surfaced that the group was negotiating an agreement with Sphere.

The performances will feature founding members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, who will be joined by drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold. Nilles and Gold have also been performing with the band during its current Fifty Something reunion tour. The Rush Las Vegas residency will pay tribute to the band’s extensive musical catalog and the legacy of its late drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart, who died in January 2020 following a battle with brain cancer. Peart was an integral part of Rush for more than four decades and helped establish the group’s reputation for technically complex musicianship and ambitious songwriting.

Lee indicated that the Sphere performances could include two of the band’s most significant works: the complete 20-minute 2112 composition and the entire Moving Pictures album. Released in 1981, Moving Pictures includes several of Rush’s best-known songs, including Tom Sawyer, Limelight, Red Barchetta and YYZ. Lee also said the band is developing new production concepts specifically for Sphere. The venue’s enormous wraparound LED display and advanced immersive sound system provide an opportunity to expand the visual elements that have traditionally been part of Rush’s concert productions.

The Rush Las Vegas residency will be part of the group’s ongoing Fifty Something tour, which represents its first major concert tour since 2015. The current tour has reportedly sold more than one million tickets across North America, South America, Europe and the United Kingdom. Tickets for the Sphere performances are scheduled to go on sale to the general public November 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. An artist pre-sale began November 11, while VIP and travel packages were made available earlier to eligible fan club and newsletter subscribers. Travel packages will include accommodations at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, concert tickets, transportation, exclusive merchandise and additional fan experiences. Select VIP packages will also offer opportunities to meet Lee and Lifeson.

Although the initial Rush Las Vegas residency consists of only five performances, additional dates remain a possibility. Sphere has previously expanded several artist engagements following strong ticket demand, making the initial announcement potentially just the beginning of the band’s Las Vegas run. For Las Vegas, the addition of Rush further strengthens Sphere’s lineup of established musical acts and gives fans another reason to plan a trip to the city in 2027.