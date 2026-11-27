The Tim McGraw Vegas residency, titled “Tim McGraw: Live in Las Vegas,” has attracted significant demand, with the singer’s 2026 engagement selling out. Now, he has added five performances to his stay, extending his engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace into May 2027 following a sold-out run of shows in 2026. The newly announced concerts are scheduled for May 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29, 2027. All five performances will begin at 8 p.m. McGraw revealed the additional dates during a performance at the venue on November 4, announcing the news directly to the audience.

The additional performances give fans another opportunity to see the country music performer in the 4,300-seat Colosseum, one of the Strip’s established concert venues. The announcement also follows McGraw’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of its 2026 class. The three-time Grammy Award winner has enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades, producing 49 number one singles and 19 number one albums. His worldwide record sales have exceeded 106 million.

The Las Vegas performances are expected to feature a selection of McGraw’s biggest hits along with fan favorites from throughout his career. Songs associated with the singer include “Don’t Take the Girl,” “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Humble and Kind.” The Tim McGraw Vegas residency provides a different concert experience from the large stadium and arena performances that have been part of his touring career. The Colosseum’s more intimate seating arrangement allows audiences to experience the performances in a dedicated theater setting while remaining inside the Caesars Palace resort.

Ticket sales for the five additional 2027 performances began with presales on November 5, 2026. Members of McGraw’s McGrawONE+ fan club received the first opportunity to purchase tickets. Citi cardmembers also received presale access through the Citi Entertainment program. Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation All Access customers were given access to another presale beginning November 6. Presale periods concluded November 8, with general ticket sales beginning November 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

The expanded Tim McGraw Vegas residency adds another major country music performer to the 2027 Las Vegas entertainment calendar. Caesars Palace continues to use The Colosseum to attract established recording artists, offering visitors additional concert options alongside the resort’s restaurants, casino, shopping and other entertainment attractions. With five additional performances now scheduled, McGraw’s return gives country music fans another opportunity to include a major concert in a Las Vegas visit next spring.