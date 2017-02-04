2017 World Series of Poker Expands Online Events

The World Series of Poker has announced its schedule for 2017. It will begin on May 31 and run through until July 18, with 74 total events making this one of the busiest WSOP schedules ever.

Naturally, most events are returning. The recurring events include the Millionaire Maker, the Monster Stack, the Little One For One Drop and both the Ladies’ and Seniors’ events. The $10,000 Main Event will begin on July 8, running for 10 days. Among other changes, $10,000 events will start players with 50,000 chips.

Last year was a record-breaking one for the WSOP, with 107,833 total entrants across all events. This, plus a new 15 per cent payout structure, meant that a record 15,767 entrants cashed in WSOP events. The Main Event, won by Qui Nguyen, saw 6,737 entrants.

In addition to the return of many old favourites, the WSOP has announced several all-new poker events to take place at the 2017 WSOP.

