2017 World Series of Poker Expands Online Events

The World Series of Poker has announced its schedule for 2017. It will begin on May 31 and run through until July 18, with 74 total events making this one of the busiest WSOP schedules ever.
Naturally, most events are returning. The recurring events include the Millionaire Maker, the Monster Stack, the Little One For One Drop and both the Ladies’ and Seniors’ events. The $10,000 Main Event will begin on July 8, running for 10 days. Among other changes, $10,000 events will start players with 50,000 chips.
Last year was a record-breaking one for the WSOP, with 107,833 total entrants across all events. This, plus a new 15 per cent payout structure, meant that a record 15,767 entrants cashed in WSOP events. The Main Event, won by Qui Nguyen, saw 6,737 entrants.
In addition to the return of many old favourites, the WSOP has announced several all-new poker events to take place at the 2017 WSOP.
WSOP Main Events Draws Over 6,000 Players On July 8th 2015 it was reported in Las Vegas that last years main event World Series of Poker winner will not have the chance to defend his title this year, but there is no shortage of pro poker players and some celebrities that will be trying to win the $7.68 million top […]
Doyle Brunson spurns WSOP retirement for Poker Player’s Championship From Las Vegas Sun
The great ones can’t stay away.
One of the best poker players of all time showed an old professional-sports rule of thumb also applies to card games: Retirements never stick, not with legends.
Doyle Brunson vowed he was done playing in the World Series of […]
BetVictor Offers World Series of Poker Buy in Back
From Card Player
All eyes are turning to the biggest poker event in the world, the World Series of Poker, and as players begin to look for ways to get to the Las Vegas mecca for June and July’s tournaments BetVictor Poker is launching an unprecedented promotion – Risk Free World […]