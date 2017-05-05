Adelson’s Sands Bethlehem Fined for Underage Gambling (Yes, again)

Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson insists that no one can stop children from gambling online. One of his casinos in Pennsylvania proves he’s not very good at it doing in brick-and-mortar facilities.

The Lehigh Valley News reported that “A New Jersey woman has been cited with underage gambling after being found on the gaming floor at Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem.”

This report came before the likely fine to Sands Bethlehem that will be handed out by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board after an investigation into the matter. While it’s certainly difficult for casinos to be perfect on stopping underage gambling, it seems Sands has had more problems than most.

There have been myriad examples of Sands earning fine for allowing underage gambling to take place in its casinos. The latest came in January, when the PGCB slapped Sands with a $50,000 fine.

