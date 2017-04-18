Castle Builder II: A New Generation of Casino Games

There is one thing in common in every New Zealand pokie site, Canadian gaming venue, and European online casino: they add new games to their libraries with regularity. The games they release month after month are usually slot machines that may become boring after a while: they have different looks and different bonuses but under their hood, they are basically the same – the fundamentals of slot machines haven’t changed much in their history of over a century. Rabcat Gambling’s Castle Builder II, a game set to be released in Q2/2017 through Microgaming’s network, is set to bring a breath of fresh air to the monotonous world of slot machines. A sequel to the successful Castle Builder slot machine, released in 2014, will take things one step further, adding progression and achievements to the mix.

Castles and kingdoms

Castle Builder II will be more than just a slot machine thanks to its

surroundings inspired by the world of social games. When first loading the game,

players will have to choose one of the two available builder profiles: oldtimer

Sam and youngster Mandy. Both of them come with their own perks: playing with

Sam will see the castles complete faster, while Mandy will offer players the

possibility to trigger free spins during the game. Once the profile is chosen,

players are taken to the map.

The map contains 15 kingdoms, each of them with multiple castles to build. In

total, there will be 75 castles to be completed. This can be done by playing a

slot machine. Building the castle requires four types of materials, each of them

a symbol on the slot machine’s reels. As usual, when three or more symbols land

on one of the game’s 15 win lines, the spin is a winner – when building

materials are involved, they are added to a rack. When six units of materials

are gathered, the contents of the rack is used up to complete another phase of

the building project.

When the castle is complete, a princess moves in, and her suitors arrive.

Players will need to choose one of the suitors to marry the princess. Each

suitor pays a different bonus for completing the project.

Experience and achievements

During the game, the builders will gather experience points and complete

achievements. This gives players a sense of progression during the game. While

playing the slot machine, the focus will shift from gathering coins to gathering

materials, making the game more captivating and enjoyable than an average video

slot.

Reveal and release

Castle Builder II was revealed at the Microgaming stand during this year’s ICE

Totally Gaming. According to a press release, the game will be launched globally

in the second quarter of 2017.