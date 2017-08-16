Check out our review for the Dancing Drums Slot Machine from Scientific Games!

This Asian themed game “follows in the footsteps” of the popular 88 Fortunes, and delivers the Fu Fly feature along with the Fu Babies Jackpot and Free Games Bonus!

Dancing Drums is packaged within the TwinStar J43 cabinet, with Scientific Games describes as “Curved Portrait-Style”. It delivers a 4K monitor and a sleek style, along with the iDeck touch-screen for more intense player interaction.

Additional information on the Dancing Drums Slot Machine and the TwinStar J43 cabinet can be found on the Scientific Games website.