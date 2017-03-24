DraftKings FanDuel Merger in Doubt

In mid-November 2016 the two largest daily fantasy football companies, DraftKings & FanDuel, announced a merger of equals. The thinking was that instead of pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into continuing to fight each other, they could fight legal and political battles together & continue to expand.

When the news broke, ReCode quoted “the merger still needs to pass regulatory approval, but it’s hard to imagine that will be a problem.” So why haven’t we heard anything substantial since then? Why have almost four months gone by with no news of a confirmed merger?

A period of silence of over 30 days following a merger announcement in the US is usually a clear indicator of regulatory & antitrust issues according to legal expert Marc Edelman.

Under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, after both parties have filed to the Department of Justice & Federal Trade Commission, they must “wait a period of 30 days” before the deal can be completed.

FanDuel CEO Nigel Eccles recently interviewed on Bloomberg, where he stated:

”As expected, we’re engaging the FTC, they’re reviewing the transaction and that process is going well. And we’ll continue on the timeline we announced previously.”

More at Calvin Ayre

Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:

  • Pending Fantasy Sports Merger Begs Question Now that the two largest online daily fantasy sports sites are back in the news—nearing a deal to merge into a company drawing $100 million in revenue, according to the Wall Street Journal—it’s a good time to answer a nasty, nagging question: Are these sites legal? Because the […]
  • Fantasy Sports Pay $12 Million for “Deceptive Ads” in New York The country’s two leading online daily fantasy sports companies are paying out big — in fines to the state. FanDuel and DraftKings on Tuesday agreed to pay $6 million each to settle lawsuits from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleging they engaged in false and deceptive advertising […]
  • FanDuel’s World Fantasy Baseball Championship Hosted by Bo Jackson Bo Jackson will host FanDuel’s World Fantasy Baseball Championship at the Cosmopolitan on Aug. 21 and 22. The former baseball and football star also will host FanDuel’s first ever Home Run Derby on Aug. 21 at Big League Dreams, where he’ll take batting practice and give advice to the 90 […]