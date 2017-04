Dragon Link Slot Bank from Aristocrat

Play online slots free for one hour!

Aristocrat’s new Dragon Link slot bank has been named to Casino Journal’s list of the Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products for 2016. Dragon Link’s grand jackpot is a linked progressive, while standalone jackpots give players a chance to win smaller-sized progressives.

Dragon Link builds on the success of Aristocrat’s Lightning Link, and is an all-new collection of four games carefully designed to co-exist with Lightning Link.

Dragon Link improves upon the industry-leading Hold & Spin mechanic found in Aristocrat‘s Lightning Link, and adds a premium appeal to both existing and new players. A common trigger symbol makes it easy for players to recognize the Hold & Spin mechanic, regardless of which game they are enjoying.

