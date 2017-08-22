Gambling News from the Dark Side of the Moon

This week’s solar eclipse wasn’t the only thing making headlines! We’re taking a look at gambling news from the Golden Nugget, Japan, and the NFL. Plus,there’s a fight in Vegas this weekend! This week’s special offer comes from Bet Victor!
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Legal or not, gambling is big business in India From IOL
Like many visitors to the Casino Royale Goa on a rainy Saturday night on India’s western coast, Salim Budhwani said that he did not gamble but also had no objection to the betting at the busy tables downstairs.
Despite socially conservative India's ambivalence about […]
Golden Nugget Rolls Out Sports Betting App The Golden Nugget Casino in Las Vegas has joined forces with Miomni Gaming to develop and launch a new mobile sports betting application for punters in the US state of Nevada.
Consumers can sign up for the app by visiting the casino’s sportsbook with photo ID, their social security […]
Bally Technologies expands partnership with Golden Nugget iGaming Business - Online casino and solutions firm Bally Technologies has expanded its partnership with Golden Nugget to become the exclusive enterprise-wide system provider for the land-based operator’s five gaming properties in the US. The new deal will cover Golden Nugget properties […]