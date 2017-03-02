Green Lantern Online Slot from Playtech

Charge up the Green Lantern power bar with consecutive collapses for more potent feature variations! Win unlimited free games with up to 8 stacking wilds!
Quickspin to be Acquired by Playtech Playtech has brokered a deal to acquire Swedish games studio Quickspin. Under the agreement, which comes after Playtech last week revealed that it was able to achieve expected growth levels in the first 53 days of the year, the company will pay a maximum consideration of six times […]
Genie’s Touch Online Slot from Quickspin Try Quickspin Slots for Free Here!
The Genie's Touch Online Slot is something to behold! The Genie uses her powers to change symbols on the reels!
Three or more magic lamp symbols trigger the Genie's Touch feature as she appears out of each lamp and turns adjacent symbols into […]
Finnish operator launches Playtech’s live casino solution iGaming Business - Finland’s national gaming operator Raha-Automaattiyhdistys (RAY) has launched the live casino solution from online gaming software giant Playtech.
The new service will be broadcast from RAY’s own purpose-built studio within its headquarters in the city of […]